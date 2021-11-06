Has Aljaž Škorjanec ever won Strictly Come Dancing? The dancer is known for his excellent choreography

Aljaž Škorjanec is one of Strictly’s best-known dancers having performed on the show since 2013. And while he has won the hearts of the nation during his time on the series, viewers are wondering has he ever lifted the glitterball trophy?

Yes, the professional dancer has won Strictly. Upon joining the show in 2013, Aljaž was partnered with model Abbey Clancy and together they won the series, making him the fourth professional to win in his first series of the show.

Since then, Aljaž has not lifted the trophy, but he has come close. For the show's 15th series, in 2017, he was partnered with actress and former model Gemma Atkinson and the pair reached the final. The dancing couple were joint runners-up, losing out to Joe McFadden and his dance partner, Katya Jones.

Aljaž has danced on the show for nine seasons and has enjoyed some successful partnerships. In the show’s 13th series he was partnered with Call the Midwife’s Helen George, finishing the competition in sixth place and in 2020 with BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, he finished in 7th place.

As for the rest of his seasons, Aljaž finished in 10th place with Alison Hammond, ninth place with Emma Weymouth and eighth place with Daisy Lowe and Kate Silverton.

The professional dancer has achieved two perfect scores of 40 from the judges while on the show, both he achieved while partnered with Abbey Clancy. But we hope that will change this season with his current partner Dragons Den star Sara Davies!

Aljaž is currently partnered with Sara Davies

When did Aljaž start his dancing career?

Aljaž started dancing at the age of five while growing up in a small town in Slovenia. His dancing journey began after he signed himself up for dancing lessons in nursery without his parents’ knowledge - and we’re glad that he did!

The Strictly favourite is a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance.

