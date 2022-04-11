Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo of granddaughter as he enjoys break from GB News The presenter is the grandfather of one

Eamonn Holmes delighted fans with an adorable photo of his granddaughter, Emilia, which he posted to Instagram on Sunday.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes inundated with well wishes after big announcement

Sharing a sweet photo of the young girl, he captioned it: "I know I'm biased… I am her Grand Papa after all. Little Emmy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about health 'nightmare' nobody warned him about

His followers were quick to respond to the post, including wife Ruth Langsford, who commented: "Beauty!" alongside a pink heart emoji. One fan added: "Absolutely ADORABLE," while another wrote: "Just stop it right now ma heart is melting."

A third fan pointed out Emilia's resemblance to her grandfather, writing: "Absolutely gorgeous! Can see she’s taking after the Holmes. Bet Papa spoils her."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes announces major change to GB News breakfast show

MORE: Eamonn Holmes pays emotional tribute to late father

The post comes as Eamonn enjoys a break from GB News. He and his usual co-host, Isabel Webster, were both absent from their morning news show, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, on Monday. The pair were replaced by fellow GB News presenters, Rosie Wright and Simon McCoy.

Eamonn shared the sweet photo on Instagram

Some fans felt their absence and took to Twitter, with one person writing: "Where are Eamonn and Isabel?" while another welcomed temporary presenter, Rosie: "Great to see Rosie on breakfast news. Would love to see her on with Eamonn too please."

Eamonn and Isabel's break from the morning show comes after finishing a jam-packed week in Manchester last Friday. The pair's breakfast programme moved to Manchester for one week only to celebrate the show's rise in audience numbers in the Northern city.

Isabel and Eamonn were absent from GB News on Monday

The 62-year-old took to Instagram last week to announce the good news. Posting a snap of himself alongside Isabel holding a glass of champagne, he wrote: "We came to Manchester to celebrate the amazing rise in the #GBNEWS audience here. Isabel and I have really enjoyed meeting so many of you in the flesh. Hope we are in your hood next time."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Great work both of you, big success in the growth of the only go-to news channel worth watching," while another added: "Looking good Eamon and congrats on the ratings increase."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.