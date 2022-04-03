Eamonn Holmes pays emotional tribute to late father 

Eamonn Holmes has shared an emotional tribute to his late father, Leonard, who died in 1991.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes wipes away tears as he reflects on dad's death

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the GB News star posted a photo of his smiling dad alongside the caption: "We lost Daddy without warning 31 years ago tomorrow. A great character, a model Father and a kind man. Happy to say he lives on in his five sons. RIP Leonard Holmes. Never forgotten."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes fights back tears as he talks about late dad

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support, with one person writing: "Sending hugs and as you say he lives on in your family," while another added: "Sending love to you and your family Eamonn."

Another fan sent their condolences, writing: "So sorry Eamonn. Grief never goes away completely. Sending prayers and love."

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals the way she copes after row with Eamonn Holmes

MORE: Eamonn Holmes sparks response as he gives update on his health

Eamonn's GB News co-star Isabel Webster was also among those sharing messages of support. Commenting on the resemblance between Eamonn's father and his son Jack, whom he shares with Ruth Langsford, she wrote: "I see a lot of Jack in his face, actually. Wish I could have met him x."

Eamonn shared the emotional message to Instagram

The former This Morning star lost his dad when he died from a sudden heart attack whilst driving aged 64.

Eamonn recently gave a heartfelt interview about his father's death on RTE One's The Meaning of Life. Reflecting on his upbringing in September last year, the news presenter revealed that he once feared for his own life after he found himself struggling to breathe a few weeks after his father's death.

Eamonn pictured with his son, Jack

"One time I was in Israel and I began to feel ill," he explained. "My heart started beating and I was losing my breath. I was becoming really dizzy and I fell down on my knees.

"I thought I was going to die the way my dad died. My dad had just died six weeks earlier. I passed out and the next thing I knew I was in the back of an ambulance. It actually makes me nervous thinking about it now."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.