Eamonn Holmes inundated with well wishes after big announcement

Eamonn Holmes was inundated with messages of congratulations from fans on Tuesday after announcing that his morning show on GB News has experienced a rise in audience numbers in Manchester.

He took to Instagram to celebrate the news, posting a snap of himself alongside his co-host Isabel Webster holding a glass of champagne.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about health 'nightmare' nobody warned him about

He captioned the photo: "We came to Manchester to celebrate the amazing rise in the #GBNEWS audience here. Isabel and I have really enjoyed meeting so many of you in the flesh. Hope we are in your hood next time."

The former This Morning presenter has been in Manchester for the past few days to broadcast his news show, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, which will air from the Northern city for the remainder of the week.

Fans were quick to praise the star and drop messages of congratulations in the comments section. One person wrote: "Looking good Eamon and congrats on the ratings increase," while another added: "Great work both of you, big success in the growth of the only go-to news channel worth watching."

Eamonn celebrated the news by posting to Instagram

A third person commented: "It would be a great honour to be able to share the same space, together in the same neighbourhood with you. Congratulations!"

Other fans couldn't help but notice Eamonn's glowing appearance and praised his healthy look. One person wrote: "Eamonn you are looking so trim and healthy. The news show is great," while another added: "Looking amazing... Super fit and healthy."

Eamonn's wife, Ruth Langsford, was also keen to show her support for the broadcaster amid the good news by posting a video of her watching Wednesday morning's show.

Ruth tuned in to watch her husband on GB News on Wednesday

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Loose Women star posted a short clip showing her husband and Isabel on the TV alongside the caption, "Live from Manchester this week," while tagging both the presenters in the video.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs on GB News on weekdays from 6am.

