Eamonn Holmes announces major change to GB News breakfast show

Eamonn Holmes has announced a major change to his morning show on GB News, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel.

The presenter took to social media to reveal that the show has moved to a studio in Manchester for the week.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about health 'nightmare' nobody warned him about

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, he wrote: "Manchester here we come! Ready for action in our biggest growing audience area. Breakfast on @GBNEWS with Eamonn & Isabel 6 - 9.30 am on TV, online on DAB+ Radio and on the App. Hope u can join us."

Eamonn also addressed the location change at the start of Monday's show. He said: "We are on location, we are bringing the news to you. We want to hear what you have to say. We are in Manchester because, thank you Manchester, you are our biggest growth area in terms of audience."

A third person simply commented: "Excellent."

Fans were quick to comment on the change, with one person writing: "Oooooh on location today?" while another added: "Manchester… We do things differently here (we also have great taste [cry laughing face])."

Eamonn also shared the news on Instagram

Eamonn hosts the show alongside his former Sky News colleague, Isabel Webster, who recently opened up about the pair's close friendship.

She told The Mirror: "I know I could call him in the middle of the night if I had a crisis.

"We often have a huddle in the make-up room with the make-up artists before we go on air and have a bit of a bitch about what's going on in our lives – a bit of a gossip.

"He constantly helps and looks after me in a protective way," she added.

Eamonn hosts the show alongside Isabel Webster

The broadcaster also revealed that Eamonn is popular with her two children, William, six, and four-year-old Poppy. "The kids call him 'Uncle Eamonn,'" she said. "They kiss the TV when he comes on… they don't take any notice of me!

"When he comes to pick me up to take me to events and we’re all dressed up, he fills the pockets of his dinner jacket with sweets and hides them all around the garden.

"Then, when he arrives, the kids come running to the front door. It’s like Father Christmas has just turned up. It’s a nightmare for whoever is looking after the kids because he revs them up then off we go!"

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs on weekdays from 6am on GB News.

