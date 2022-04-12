Doctor Who to make major change to Jodie Whittaker's plot in upcoming special Jodie Whitaker is back for Legend of the Sea Devils this weekend

Doctor Who fans are no doubt looking forward to watching the special episode, Legend of the Sea Devils, which is airing this Easter weekend – and it seems viewers are in for a big plot line ahead involving Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord.

The popular sci-fi series is set to explore further the developing relationship between the Doctor, played by Jodie, and Yasmin, played by Mandip Gill – marking the first time the show has shown the lead character in a same-sex relationship with a companion.

WATCH: Jodie Whittaker stuns in official trailer for Doctor Who series 13

Showrunner Chris Chibnall opened up about the moment ahead of the special airing this weekend, admitting that the romance had been bubbling under the surface for some time, but that "open conversations" would finally occur in the new episode.

"Dan [Lewis, played by John Bishop] has cottoned on to the dynamic between the Doctor and Yaz, and from a distance observed what they haven't been admitting to themselves," Chris told press. "Both Yaz and the Doctor have hinted that they have feelings that they are suppressing.

"So there are some conversations that need to be had and you'll see those conversations developing." Mandip also opened up about what viewers can expect to see between the pair: "So the relationship between the Doctor and Yaz has definitely developed further.

Are you looking forward to the new special?

"There's not an awful lot I can say about it but there's a lot of bravery, there's a lot of emotion and a lot of understanding, and openness." Sounds intriguing, right?

Elsewhere in the episode, the Doctor and her companions battle iconic Who monsters after landing in 19th century China.

Yaz is played by Mandip Gill

Meanwhile, Jodie's final episode as the Doctor will air in Autumn 2022, and it's expected that viewers won't know for sure who is replacing her until they appear on screen.

Many well-known faces have already been tipped to take on the role, including Death in Paradise's Ben Miller, It's a Sin star Olly Alexander and The IT Crowd actor and film director Richard Ayoade.

Legend of the Sea Devils airs on Sunday 17th April at 7.10pm

