7 actors who could take over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who Jodie is leaving after three series

The first woman to play Doctor Who since the series started in 1963, Jodie Whittaker, will be leaving the science-fiction show next year. The BBC announced the actress' departure as the main character and also that Doctor Who's showrunner, Chris Chibnall, will be leaving in autumn 2022.

MORE: Game of Thrones star unrecognisable in huge new Doctor Who role - first look

As much as we'll miss her, it's time to find the next Doctor, and there are no shortage of actors who are rumoured to be taking over as the next Time Lord! With the likes of Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and David Tennant having previously played the Doctor, who will be a likely candidate for the next series? Check out the top choices here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jodie Whittaker cried when she heard she's landed the coveted role

Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen is the fan favourite to play the iconic role in the time travel series. He has been voted as the most popular contender to take over from Jodie in a poll of Radio Times readers. The Prodigal Son actor received over 20% of the votes from the poll.

Michael Sheen is a favourite to play the Fourteenth Doctor

Richard Ayoade

The IT Crowd and Travel Man star and film director, Richard Ayoade, is another fan favourite to take over the role and was close behind Michael Sheen in the poll conducted by the Radio Times. However, in a Metro.co.uk poll, he was the top pick with 38% of the votes.

Richard Ayoade is also ahead in the polls

Rose Matafeo

Will another woman take over from Jodie? The hugely talented New Zealand-born comedian and actress, Rose Matafeo, most recently wow fans with her show, Starstruck, which she both wrote and starred in. We could certainly see her taking on the challenge!

Could Rose Matafeo bring more humour to the role?

Kris Marshall

Death in Paradise star, Kris Marshall, was heavily linked to play Doctor Who even before Jodie Whittaker was cast in 2017 and, now that she is leaving the role, the rumours are circulating again. When the news of Jodie leaving was announced, fans took to Twitter and there was a mixed response as to whether Kris should be cast in the role next.

Kris Marshall was rumoured to play Doctor Who before. Could this be his chance to play the role of a lifetime?

Olly Alexander

Years and Years singer and star of Russell T. Davies' drama, It's a Sin, Olly Alexander has been rumoured to play the Doctor, however Olly's manager, Martha Kim, denied these rumours on social media: "Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation." Fans have taken to social media to suggest him for the role after his incredible performance in It's a Sin.

Olly's agent has said he won't be taking on the role, but we're still hopeful!

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel, is in the running to replace Jodie, according to the rumours that are circulating, especially after the huge success of her show, I Will Destroy You, which she wrote and starred in. Doctor Who wouldn't be Michaela's first sci-fi show, as she has previously starred in Black Mirror and The Aliens.

Is Doctor Who the obvious next step for the hugely successful Michaela Coel?

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer may be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Hollywood hit, Free Guy, at the moment, but there is speculation that the Killing Eve star may return to the UK to take her place in the TARDIS.

Jodie Comer could still snatch the role

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

That's if Fleabag's Phoebe-Waller Bridge doesn't beat her to it! She is multi-talented and loved by many, so who better to take on the role of the Doctor? That's if she's not too busy appearing in Harry Styles' and Phoebe Bridgers' music videos, of course!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has many acting commitments. Could starring as the next Doctor Who be one of them?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.