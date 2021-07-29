Jodie Whittaker reveals why she is leaving Doctor Who in 2022 Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be leaving the show

BBC has confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who, will be regenerating in 2022 after playing the iconic role for three seasons. The series’ currently showrunner, Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, has also confirmed that he will be bowing off out the series at the same time.

In a statement, Chris said: “Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys. Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations.

“She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”

Jodie added: “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories.

Jodie plays the 13th Doctor

“We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

There is no word yet about the future of the Doctor’s companions, Yaz and Dan, so we can’t wait to find out if they will be sticking around for whoever will take over at the 14th Doctor! While it was previously rumoured that It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander would be taking on the role, he has since denied that the reports are true. So who will be piloting the TARDIS following Jodie’s exit? Only time (and relative dimensions in space) will tell…

