Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared a very romantic new video of them dancing together, and it seems they have plenty of chemistry on the dancefloor.

The pair, who recently stepped out hand in hand after reports began circulating that they are dating, could be seen practising the Foxtrot on Kai's Instagram - and it's adorable.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic Foxtrot amid relationship rumours

Kai shared the clip to his Stories and tagged Nadiya along with a fox emoji. The pair then swept across the studio dancefloor for their Foxtrot in a romantic routine.

The dancers became the centre of romance rumours soon after the previous season ended. Photos obtained by MailOnline showed the pair looking close at a dinner in Sheffield.

This week, the couple were spotted walking hand in hand through Belfast airport as they made their journey to their Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice's tour.

Kai and Nadiya were practising their Foxtrot on Instagram

Meanwhile, both Kai and Nadiya will be looking forward to reuniting with their fellow dancers in the summer as they begin rehearsals for the 2022 series of the BBC ballroom competition. The professionals typically begin training around July, before meeting their celebrity partners in August ahead of the show's launch in September.

But one professional who won't be joining is Aljaz Skorjanec, who recently announced his shock departure from the show.

Nadiya and her pro partner, Graziano Di Prima, appeared on This Morning on Thursday and opened up about their sadness over Aljaz's departure.

Nadiya appeared on This Morning with Graziano on Thursday

Nadiya started: "Just the thought of him not being there…," before Graziano said: "It's so weird to not have Aljaz on the show. He's one of the guys in the room, he is the one who will literally make us laugh and say, 'Come on guys, let's push, let's go.' We are going to miss him so much."

"Well, you know Aljaz,' said Nadiya to Alison, who was partnered with the dancer for the 11th series of the show. Alison responded: "He really pushed me."

