Exclusive: Dianne Buswell gives update on her Strictly future after Aljaz Skorjanec's shock exit The Strictly star will appear on Wim Hoff's Freeze the Fear

Dianne Buswell has opened up about what the future holds for her Strictly Come Dancing career as well as how she feels about Aljaz Skorjanec's shock exit.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she wrapped filming for Wim Hoff's new show Freeze the Fear, Dianne admitted she was just as shocked as the nation when Aljaz revealed his news.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's incredible trip to visit family in Australia

"You never think they're going to leave so it's always a shock when someone does decide to leave. Nobody wants to leave but it's just one of those things in life, moving on to the next chapter, and Aljaz has been a big part of the show for so many years so it was a shock to all of us."

Speaking of new chapters, Dianne has recently come back from filming a brand new show Freeze the Fear based around ice guru Wim Hoff's extreme methods. But if fans are wondering whether the professional dancer is considering other projects outside the world of Strictly, they needn't worry.

Photo by: Freeze The Fear/ Hungry Bear Media

"I'm still very much happy dancing and teaching. I love it," Dianne said. "It's my sixth year now, it's gone really quick, every year feels like your first because it's always so exciting so I never feel like, 'Oh my gosh [it's been] six years.'"

As for the new series, Dianne confessed she was "a bit of a Wim Hoff superfan," prior to joining the show.

Dianne and Joe have been together since 2018

She also revealed that it was YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg who originally introduced her to Wim Hoff's methods.

She said: "Joe actually told me that I should watch all his stuff on YouTube as it was something I'd be really into and I did and I was a bit hooked. So it's a real honour to be able to do the show with Wim actually."

"In terms of preparing myself I almost wanted to just go into it without any preparation because I wanted to really see the effects of his method, so I thought if I prepared myself it would almost be cheating in a way.

Photo by: Freeze The Fear/ Hungry Bear Media

"So I was like, 'No, I'm just going to go into it with all my eyes open and go for it really,' without trying to prepare myself too much."

Dianne also revealed she was very nervous before the show started, explaining: "I was very nervous because of the unknown and I wasn't sure what was going to happen as the show hadn't been done before.

"It's not like we've even watched another set of celebrities go through the process. It's all very new, so I think it was just a nervousness for the unknown. But I think it was more an excited nervous.

"It was an, 'I know this is something I really want to do,' excited nerves that came along with it."

Freeze the Fear starts on Tuesday evening at 9pm.

