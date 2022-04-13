Paul Gascoigne reveals emotional response to 'painful' Gazza documentary The former footballer is known for his extraordinary talent

BBC Two's new documentary, Gazza, is a deep dive into the life of footballing legend Paul Gascoigne, who rose to stardom in the early 90s for his extraordinary sporting ability. The programme looks into his troubles away from the pitch and the highs and lows of fame.

Ahead of the documentary's release on Wednesday night, the former footballer has revealed his reaction to the intimate two-parter.

Talking to the BBC, he said: "It was really emotional watching back everything. Some things are very hard to watch, but others are good memories with my friends."

The programme's producer, Vaughan Sivell, also gave an insight into Paul's thoughts on the two-parter, revealing that he "liked it" but it was "very raw" to watch.

Vaughan explained that while Paul was involved in the process, he didn't have any editorial or creative control. "So he literally did see it sort of finished and it's very raw for him. I certainly wouldn't like somebody to make a film about me and I didn't do half of it so it's very raw for him," he told Express.co.uk.

Paul had an emotional reaction to the documentary

"What I think is most telling about how he feels about it now is, all I can tell you from having a very long and moving, for the both of us, the conversation very recently was that he became incredibly emotional talking to me about things like his dad.

"But also the pain he feels at still wishing he could play football," he added.

Teasing the programme, the BBC writes: "For many, Paul Gascoigne was the face of 90s Britain, captured on countless front and back page splashes; the most celebrated young footballer in the world and a newspaper editor’s dream, his on-field brilliance was matched only by his off-field antics. His story has been told many times before, but never like this.

Paul is known for his extraordinary football skills

"As football soared in popularity, a cheeky and charming new hero of the people came along - a young, working-class footballer from Newcastle called Paul Gascoigne. He relished the riches and limelight that fame provided, but he was deeply troubled by a painful past."

The programme also looks at the tabloid media's obsession with the football star, as well as journalists who went to extreme lengths to get the latest scoop on the controversial figure.

Gazza airs on BBC Two on Wednesday 13 April at 9pm.

