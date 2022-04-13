Idris Elba announces next TV role - and it's completely different to what you'd expect The Luther star has a new BBC series coming to screens very soon

Idris Elba has revealed that he will soon return to the small screen with a brand new series - and it is completely different to anything he's done before.

The actor, who is best known to television audiences for his roles in Luther and The Wire, is set to host a new BBC series titled Idris Elba's Fight School, which will see him help set up eight young adults on a five-month boxing training course.

WATCH: Idris Elba steps away from acting to host new BBC boxing show

The synopsis for the series, which begins airing on BBC Two on Sunday 17 April, reads: "In this life-changing and highly personal project, Idris wants this intensive course of boxing training to help arm his recruits with discipline, ambition and mental resilience, enabling them to acquire new life skills and, ultimately, change their lives.

"Working with some of the country's leading coaches, they'll train twice a day, six days a week, whilst having access to a life coach and inspirational mentors. And they'll need all the help they can get. Idris's goal is for them to be able to compete in an official amateur fight at one of the world's most iconic boxing venues, in just five months' time."

The actor will front a new BBC series titled Idris Elba's Fight School

Speaking about the exciting new project, Idris revealed that he was inspired to make the show as he joined a local boxing club when he was younger, which helped him transform his life. He said: "When I was young, I joined a boxing club and my trainer Joe took me under his wing, which was a real turning point, teaching me discipline and control."

The news comes after the star cleared up rumours that he is stepping away from acting to focus on his music and other projects. Appearing on Loose Women earlier this month, the 49-year-old said that the restrictions over the last two years has caused him to reassess his career and what he wants out of it.

Idris has cleared up rumours that he is stepping away from acting

He said: "I think people were a bit shocked like 'Oh he's giving up acting,' but I've actually been doing it a while so, especially in the last couple of years."

Elsewhere, Idris also gave an update on the upcoming Luther spin-off movie, which will be released on Netflix and also star Cynthia Erivo. He revealed that production recently wrapped, meaning that a release date isn't too far away.

"I can't wait for it to come out, it's essentially going to be a big-scale version of what people about the TV show, and if you've never seen the TV show, you're also going to get the opportunity to sit and watch a really big… and if you like dark thrillers, this is it. I love that character and I have for a long time so, I think Luther fans will love it and new fans will get into it."

