Freeze the Fear viewers all have the same complaint about BBC show Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack host the series

The BBC's new survival series, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, made its debut on Tuesday night and viewers have all made the same complaint about the new show.

MORE: Freeze the Fear: all you need to know about Holly Willoughby's daring new game show

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack, the programme follows eight celebrities as they face their fears and take on a series of challenges in sub-zero temperatures while being guided by extreme athlete Wim Hof.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the new series?

Viewers who tuned in to watch the opening episode took to Twitter to complain about the timing of the series, which comes just as energy bills have soared.

One person wrote: "The @BBCOne #FreezeTheFear promoting being cold as having 'healing powers' just in time for 90% of the country not being able to afford gas," while another added: "Have to question the logic of the BBC… Putting on a show with celebrities living in luxury when people can barely afford to live these days."

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks ultra-chic in ski gear for Freeze the Fear

MORE: Richard Osman's replacement on Pointless revealed after quitting BBC quiz show

A third viewer commented: "#FreezeTheFear liked the show. But kinda thinking we are all doing Freeze the Fear in our own living room now the heating is turned off. Least they have warm tents to go back to."

Eight celebrities are taking part in the show

However, many viewers enjoyed the new celebrity challenge show, with one person praising the production company behind the programme: "Congrats to everyone @HungryBearMedia for a really classy first episode of #FreezeTheFear tonight on @BBCOne. Great cast, great presenters and beautifully shot. Really enjoyed it - can't wait to see what Wim has in store for them next and what @C4Gogglebox make of it on Friday!"

Another fan agreed, writing: "#FreezeTheFear was a brilliant programme. I'd be hesitant to jump into the ice water pit but there is no way at all that I would walk down the side of a mountain face-first; I would stay in those love glamping tents though! I look forward to next week's episode!"

The show is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack

Some viewers also praised Holly and Lee's presenting chemistry, with one person tweeting: "Loving Holly and Lee's banter. They're both naturally hilarious. No script needed: 'I think [Alfie Boe] is trying to run away from Michael Ball' [laughing face]," while another added: "That was pretty good. Lee and Holly work well together, and Wim's story was really incredible (although heartbreaking). Can't wait for the rest of the series."

Freeze the Fear continues on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.