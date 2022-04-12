Freeze the Fear: all you need to know about Holly Willoughby's daring new game show Will you be watching?

Holly Willoughby has teamed up with comedian Lee Mack to present Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, a new game show that sees a group of daring celebrities take on a series of sub-zero challenges.

Ahead of the show's launch on BBC One on Tuesday evening, find out everything you need to know about the series - including the famous faces taking part - here…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby is hosting BBC's Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

What is Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof?

As suggested by the title, Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim Hof (nicknamed 'The Ice Man' for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures) will show eight celebrities the secret to beating the freeze.

The new show sees Wim Hof share his secrets on how to withstand freezing temperatures

The six-part show will see the stars undertake challenges that "will test them to their limits, both physically and mentally". Each week, they will take on various challenges, which gradually become more daring as the series progresses.

In the first episode, the stars will first plunge themselves into an icy lake before abseiling down a mountain slope to set up camp in a tented village on the chilly slopes of the Italian Alps.

Who is taking part in Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof?

The series will see eight well-known faces from television, music and sport push themselves to the limits, all in the name of entertainment, including Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell, rapper Professor Green, sports presenter Gabby Logan and ex-EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite.

Eight well known stars are taking part in the series

They will be joined by actor and tenor Alfie Boe, former Manchester United star Patrice Evra, presenter and weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes.

How is Holly Willoughby's husband connected to Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof?

Viewers will be surprised to learn that Holly's husband, Dan Baldwin, has a behind-the-scenes role on the new show. Dan, who Holly married in 2009, is managing director at Hungry Bear Media, the production company that brought the show to life.

Holly Willoughby's husband has a behind-the-scenes role on the new show

The father-of-three has worked on many programmes over the years, including Celebrity Juice, Through The Keyhole and Ministry of Mayhem – the latter of which being the show where Dan and Holly first met.

How many episodes of Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof are there?

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof will kick off on Tuesday, April 12 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. There will be six hour-long episodes in total, airing weekly at the same time.

