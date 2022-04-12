Conversations With Friends: cast, release date and new trailer for the new Sally Rooney adaptation It's set to be our next TV obsession

If you were a fan of the TV adaptation of Normal People, which famously starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, then you'll be thrilled to hear that a new series based on Sally Rooney's first novel is set to hit screens very soon.

Want to know more? Check out the stunning new full-length trailer below and keep reading for all the info you need on Conversations With Friends…

WATCH: The full-length trailer for Conversations with Friends is here

What is Conversations With Friends about?

For those unaware, Conversations with Friends is based on the best-selling Sally Rooney book of the same name and has been helmed by the same team that brought fans the brilliant 2020 adaptation, with Lenny Abrahamson at the helm as director again.

The new series is coming to screens this spring

The synopsis for the new show reads: "Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi, is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

"It's at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor.

"While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

Who is in the cast of Conversations With Friends?

Conversation with Friends boasts an impressive cast consisting of some well-known names alongside some seriously talented newcomers.

Sex Education star Jemima Kirk and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn lead the cast

The Favourite star Joe Alwyn and Sex Education's Jemima Kirke take on the role of married couple Melissa and Nick, while Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver, who have only a handful of previous acting credits between them, star as best friends Bobbi and Frances.

When will Conversations With Friends be released?

The 12-part series will be arriving on BBC Three and Hulu on Sunday 15 May 2022. Following the first episode's release, the whole series will be available to watch as a boxset, meaning those who want to binge-watch it in one session can do so to their heart's content!

