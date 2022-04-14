Amanda Owen overwhelmed with support after heart-rending farming update

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen was flooded with messages of support from fans after giving a heart-rending update from her family farm.

The 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' took to social media to share the journey of one of her lambs, who was left in a daze and without a mother before Amanda and her daughter, Clemmie, stepped in.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda posted a series of photos that show a solemn-looking Clemmie caring for the poor lamb.

She began: "Highs & lows that go with the territory," alongside a sad face emoji.

"You just have to make the best of the situation. The yow was physically alright but in a stupor. A new foster lamb will waken her up. We have a pet lamb that needs a mother. Rubbing the foster lamb in the birth fluids should suffice in this case.

Amanda shared an update from the farm with her followers

"Then its legs need to be temporarily tied so that it lies out in the same manner as a newborn lamb would. In this case it worked."

Fans were relieved to learn of the lamb's safety and took to the comments to share messages of support.

One person wrote: "The circle of life doesn't always turn out as we expect but glad you could turn a negative into a positive. Clemmie is really growing, isn't she? Lovely pics," while another added: "It's amazing the things you have to know in order to make the most of a poor situation. Well done too for involving the children in life's lessons."

The shepherdess has nine children

Other fans were moved by the sad look on Clemmie's face, with one person writing: "Your daughter looks sad but I know it's part of farming life. You're doing a fantastic job and I hope the next few days go well for you," while another added: "Aaawww bless her. Your little girl's face nearly had me in tears. Thank goodness that there is a happy ending to this story."

A third fan commented: "Aww Clementine and all your children do a wonderful job on the farm but unfortunately some sad sad times do happen and have massive effects on their little souls."

