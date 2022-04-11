Amanda Owen shares adorable snaps of daughters - but fans all asking the same question The shepherdess has nine children

Amanda Owen has posted some adorable photos of her daughters helping out on their family farm and while fans are loving seeing the sweet snaps, they can't help but ask the same question.

The 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' has been sharing frequent updates on the happenings of the farm since lambing season began recently.

On Sunday, she posted a few snaps of two of her daughters, Annas and Clemmie, tending to the newborn lambs. She captioned the photos: "First lambs appearing on their heafs. Time to have a gather up."

She later posted a second set of images showing the two girls carrying the lambs across a field. She wrote alongside the post: "Hey babe, take a walk on the wild side. Bringing a set of twin lambs into the land. By hook or by crook they'll get there."

Fans quickly took to the comments to express their delight at the photos. One person wrote: "Lovely pictures. The children are so confident," while another added: "The girls are growing up so much. They are wonderful helpers and know what is needed. You are a great teacher."

Amanda took to Instagram on Sunday

A third person added: "Fabulous photos the girls are doing a fantastic job."

However, other viewers took to the comments to question when the family would reappear on our screens.

Fans were curious to know if Our Yorkshire Farm will return

The Owen family rose to fame after appearing on Channel 5's documentary series, Our Yorkshire Farm. With the latest series ending almost a year ago and no news of another series, fans took to the comments to ask the Yorkshire shepherdess herself.

One person wrote: "When you back on TV miss you all," while another added: "When's the next series on, please? Miss seeing you all."

A third fan commented: "Amazing… Miss watching your lovely family."

