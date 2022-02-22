Amanda Owen sparks reaction with new family photo after admitting being 'unsettled' The TV presenter often shares snaps of her family on Instagram

Amanda Owen often shares adorable photos of her family on social media – and her most recent snaps sparked a big reaction from her followers.

The TV star, who is best-known for Our Yorkshire Farm, took to Instagram on Monday to share some new snaps of her daughter, Nancy, which her fans couldn't get enough of. "All this stormy weather, big coats and woolly hats has proved tutu much," the mum-of-nine wrote.

WATCH: Amanda Owen and her family star in Our Yorkshire Farm

Amanda's followers were quick to praise the shepherdess' way of embracing her children's love of outdoors. One person said: "Tutu and wellies! The best combo," as another agreed, writing: "I do love a girl who can sport a tutu while rambling over stone walls. Tutu adorable."

A third echoed the sentiment, commenting: "Tutu and wellies... that's how it goes in Yorkshire," as a fourth said: "Nothing beats your wellies with your tutu!! Why don't they feel the cold??"

The Channel 5 presenter's new snaps of her daughter come soon after Amanda admitted she had been feeling "unsettled" in a very candid post.

Amanda shared the sweet images on Instagram

Sharing a selfie on Instagram from inside her car over the weekend, she explained in the caption she had been battling a bad day amid the temperamental weather. "Grasping at straws and dealing with [poop emoji] kinda day.

"A proper dose of wintery weather is preferable to incessant wind and rain. #yorkshire #weather #stormy #unsettled," she wrote.

The 47-year-old was quickly flooded with messages of support from her loyal fans telling her to hang in there. One commented: "You have a lovely little army around you… Even on the [poop] days… Hope you're ok Amanda."

Another said: "Cheer up Mrs. Tomorrow will be a better day," as a third simply wrote: "Hope you are all well." In recent months, Amanda has been open about her personal life and the rumours surrounding her marriage troubles with husband, Clive.

In a statement made to the Press Association back in October, the couple said they were going through a "rocky patch" but were working through it together in private.

