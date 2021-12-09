Amanda Owen all smiles in farm family photo amid split rumours

Amanda Owen has shared a picture on Instagram which sees her smiling on the Ravenseat family farm with her five-year-old daughter Clemmie.

MORE: Amanda Owen makes very candid comment about family 'difficulties' in new interview

The pair looked ready for the festive season, pictured with their woolly hats standing amongst the sheep on snowy ground.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Owen and her children return for new series of Our Yorkshire Farm

Captioning the sweet image, Amanda put a spin on the opening lyric to the classic Christmas song, Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Frank Sinatra. She wrote: "The weather outside’s been frightful," followed by a series of hashtags: "#yorkshire #shepherdess #weather #snow #winter."

The Yorkshire Shepherdess was flooded with comments from fans praising the adorable photo and responding to Amanda's festive caption. One person wrote a personalised version of the second lyric, writing: "And you and yours are so delightful," while another added: "You both look delightful."

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen proves how picturesque their home is amid shock move

MORE: Amanda Owen's eldest daughter Raven talks family in rare interview

Many fans also commented on the stunning scenery on the farm. One person wrote: "Wow looks amazing but harsh to be in," while another added: "Beautiful photos. Stay safe and get warm in front of the fire."

Amanda posted the sweet snap to Instagram

A third person added: "Love seeing Ravenseat in all the different seasons!"

The seasonal photo comes just weeks after Amanda addressed divorce rumours that emerged in the press. In a statement made to the Press Association back in October, the couple said: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids."

She continued: "We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.