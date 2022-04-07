Amanda Owen inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking news with fans The Channel 5 star lives in the Yorkshire Dales with her large family

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen has been inundated with support from fans after sharing some tragic news.

The Channel 5 star took to Twitter recently to reveal that a little lamb born at Ravenseat farm has sadly passed away, leaving her and her family heartbroken. Her Twitter followers were likewise devastated since Amanda had been keeping them updated about the little ewe's health for several days.

Last week, she shared a series of sweet photos of one of her young daughters cuddling up to the lamb on the sofa as she revealed that the lamb had been born earlier than expected and was being cared for in their home.

She wrote: "At the start of lambing time you get your troubles. This lamb was a little sharp, before it's time and mother is sick," adding: "She might get her back, depends on whether she can feed her. The real likelihood is that she'll be adopted onto another yow if she gets strong. Hope springs eternal."

Amanda's daughter cuddling up to the little ewe

However, updating her followers just a few days later, Amanda shared the sad news that the lamb had not survived. "Sadly the little lamb died during the night," she wrote. "You win some, you lose some but you never stop trying."

Amanda has over 1,000 sheep on her Yorkshire farm

Her fans were quick to offer their support and send their condolences, with one writing: "Really sorry Amanda it's never easy losing an animal. You did everything you possibly could for the little lamb. I hope that you don't lose too many more this lambing season."

Another said: "Very sad but that's nature's way isn't it and you all did your best which is all you CAN do," while a third added: "So sad to read this but she was given so much love from the Owen family while he was in their care."

The 'Yorkshire Shepherdess', 47, and her husband Clive, 66, have lived on Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales for decades and share nine children: Raven, 20, who is currently at university, Reuben, 17, who has just begun an apprenticeship in mechanics, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

