Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda and Clive Owen's unearthed wedding photo will leave you speechless The couple are unrecognisable

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive Owen are familiar faces on our screens thanks to the hit Channel 5 show, but you probably won't recognise them in a throwback wedding photograph that's recently resurfaced.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: meet Clive and Amanda Owen's family

The wedding image, which was taken 20 years ago, shows Amanda with long blonde locks wearing a unique off-the-shoulder wedding dress. The bride opted against bridal white and instead wore a multi-coloured gown, but she did pair it with a traditional veil. The star also wore long satin gloves and a dark necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda and Clive Owen let camera into their farm

Amanda can be seen cooing over one of her beloved horses who appears to have played a part in the big day, while Owen is standing next to the majestic animal in his wedding finery.

Owen's choice of wedding attire was traditional, including a patterned waistcoat, black suit jacket and a cravat. The groom wore a single red rose on his lapel to match his burgundy accessories.

WOW: 12 celebrities who live on farms: Matt Baker, Jason Gardiner, Oprah Winfrey and more

RELATED: Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

The couple have nine children together

The couple have recently spoken out about a 'rocky patch' in their marriage, releasing the statement via PA, they said: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

Amanda has a love for horses

"We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

Amanda and Clive share nine children Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Annas six, Clemmy, five, and Nancy, three.

Before marrying Amanda, Clive had another wife, and he has two children from his previous marriage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.