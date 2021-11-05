Married At First Sight Australia: Are Rebecca and Jake still together?

Viewers have been loving the new episodes of the popular reality show Married at First Sight Australia, which is currently airing on E4 and proving just as entertaining and dramatic as the last series.

The show originally aired Down Under earlier this year, meaning that it's been months since the couples made their final decisions. Naturally, UK audiences are curious about which couples have stayed together. So, what happened to Rebecca and Jake - are they still an item? Here's everything you need to know...

Rebecca Zemek, 27, and Jake Edwards, 32, became the second couple to say 'I do' on the show's eighth season. However, things were rocky from the outset as the business manager from Perth expressed reservations about the Melbourne-based charity CEO's appearance on their wedding day. While she was left unimpressed by his tattoos and attitude, Jake himself was besotted with his new bride.

Despite Rebecca's initial reservations, the couple wed and jetted off to celebrate their honeymoon in Hunter Valley in New South Wales. While their relationship did encounter some more bumps along the way - they both expressed reluctance to leave their hometowns - the couple lasted to the end of the experiment and chose to renew their vows.

Jake and Rebecca became the second couple to say 'I do' on season eight

However, they parted ways shortly after the cameras stopped rolling when it came to light that Rebecca had cheated on Jake. She was caught kissing her ex-boyfriend after she returned to Perth to care for her sick dog.

She opened up about the situation to 9Entertainment: "So I reached out to an old friend, someone that I guess there has been chemistry [with] before, nothing serious or anything like that.

"Feelings definitely don't swing both ways. However obviously emotions were high, I hadn't been home in months. We shared kind of like an exciting kiss when we initially saw each other and that was it."

Since seperating, Rebecca has entered into a relationship with a new man named Ben Michell. The two made their romance official when they stepped out together earlier this year. Jake, meanwhile, is currently believed to be single. He did briefly date fitness influencer Sophie Guidolin, but it's thought that the two are no longer an item.

