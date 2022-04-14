Salma Hayek is swapping Marvel for Magic Mike! The star is joining the third installment of the Warner Bros franchise according to Deadline and is replacing Thandiwe Newton who has dropped out.

Salma will star alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s The Last Dance which centers around a group of male strippers.

Not much is currently known about the new plotline which is being kept firmly under wraps, as is what Salma's role will be.

WATCH: Salma Hayek pole dances in the middle of a restaurant

Thandiwe was forced to leave before filming had barely begun and a statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson, via The Hollywood Reporter, read: "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters."

While Salma is yet to officially confirm the news herself, she was spotted in London where the movie is currently filming with the first film's director, Steven Soderbergh, returning to helm the project.

Salma is replacing Thandiwe Newton in the Magic Mike movie

Channing and the film's screenwriter, Reid Carolinspoke, spoke to Variety and hinted that the lead female role would be very important to the plot.

"It's really about a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, 'What the hell am I doing here?'" Reid said. "And then Magic Mike comes down from the ceiling. She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: 'What do I really want?'"

Salma has moved back to London after attending red carpets in LA

Channing added that the character is "really strong, almost stronger than Mike. We've never done a traditional love story, and this isn’'t a traditional love story."

The third Magic Mike film is gearing up to make some serious money if the first two are anything to go by. They grossed nearly $300million at the worldwide box office.

