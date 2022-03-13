Salma Hayek is a goddess in gold number as she celebrates special friend's birthday The actress looked stunning, as usual!

Salma Hayek is a woman of many friends, and over the weekend she took time out of her busy life to wish one of them a very happy birthday – her dermatologist, Dr. Maurice Dray.

MORE: Salma Hayek sets pulses racing in new photo clad in low-cut ruffled blouse

The actress shared a gorgeous snap of herself in a stunning gold number as she hugged Maurice whilst looking at the camera. The 55-year-old completed her look with wavy hair and stunning smokey eye makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek stuns with unexpected beach look for Eternals trailer

"Joyeux Anniversaire, mon cher Maurice! Feliz cumpleaños mi queridisimo Maurice! Happy birthday my dear Maurice @mauricedray," the mother-of-one captioned the snap.

READ: Salma Hayek poses in daring outfit in honor of International Women's Day

RELATED: Salma Hayek 'thrilled' as she receives first-ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award

Fans of the actress loved the picture, with many inundating her comments section with heart emojis. Others called her "cute" and "flawless".

Salma posed with Dr. Maurice as she wished him a happy birthday

Salma and Maurice have been friends for years, and he is the dermatologist behind her perfect skin.

Last year, the Frida star opened up about her experience of nearly getting fillers with Dr. Maurice.

Salma wanted to get fillers for her role in Like a Boss, something Maurice warned she wouldn't like.

Speaking to In Style, Salma said: "My friend [dermatologist] Dr. [Maurice] Dray said, 'I don't know if you're going to be happy because it's going to hurt super bad.'"

The actress and her family attended Paris Fashion Week together last week

"I said, 'Well, let's give it a try.' He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, 'No! Forget it! I'm done!'"

Salma has been accused of using Botox on many occasions but she takes a natural approach, turning to exercise, moisturizer, self-tanners, and facials for her glow.

Of her skincare routine, she told Harper's Bazaar in the past: "In the morning, I don't wash my face with soap or cleanser.

"I dot on some rose water, then moisturizer, and I never use sunblock unless I'm going in the sun."

Speaking about procedures, she admitted: "I still have not done any Botox, fillers, or peels. Nothing. Sometimes I think I should do something, but I don't know what."