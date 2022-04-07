Salma Hayek and lookalike daughter's unusual living situation revealed

Salma Hayek has an enviable property portfolio with homes around the globe but one, in particular, leaves the star and her family a little shaken up.

The Frida actress, her husband and their teenage daughter, Valentina, spend a considerable amount of time in their plush London home.

However, they got more than they bargained for from their 17-bedroom mansion.

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter discuss their haunted home

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Salma and her 14-year-old discussed why their living situation is quite unique.

"It's not [haunted] like before," said Salma. "I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw..."

She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it."

Salma's husband doesn't believe their home has ghosts

Valentina was in the audience and Ellen asked her to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house.

"Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'

"Oh my goodness, so he came and my house manager, who didn't believe in it, started getting really nervous about it and freaking out about it. And finally, I brought the guy, they were afraid of the guy, he was so amazing and funny.

Salma and her daughter Valentina insist they've seen ghosts

"I said, 'No chicken heads, no chicken legs, don't bring dead animals to my house.' He said, 'No, no, I'm going to smoke this, whatever."

She continued: "He starts going through the room. 'There's an old lady here, and a child' and this and that, and everyone is freaking out even more, it was worse, he found like 20 or ten, and the worst part is that at one point she [Valentina] says, because this one was close to her room, 'Ok, but she is gone, right?' he goes 'no'. 'What do you mean no?' 'She's a nun,' 'I don't care.'

"You know what I found her doing?" she told Ellen, "She was praying!"

Whilst Salma later added that only two ghosts are now living at their house, Valentina confessed to Ellen that she thought there were more.

