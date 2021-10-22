9 -1-1 fans in disbelief as Gavin McHugh shares amazing video with Salma Hayek We love a 9-1-1 fan!

Salma Hayek has revealed that she is a big fan of Fox drama 9-1-1 as she met star Gavin McHugh on the red carpet of Marvel's Eternals.

In the heartwarming video shared on Gavin's social media site, Salma embraced the young actor, who plays Christopher Diaz, as Angelina Jolie looked on.

"We are such big fans," Salma told him as he exclaimed her name out loud.

"I didn't know you were so talented," she told him as she added: "I knew you were talented talented, good talented, but you steal the show, boy!"

As Angelina then asked what show they were discussing, Salma said that it was 9-1-1 and that they "watch it for him" to which Gavin shared his thanks.

"We don't blame her. We're big fans too! What a fun experience," commented one follower as others called it "amazing" and "incredible".

Angelina posed for a picture with Gavin

"This is the best!!" shared another.

Gavin joined the show in season two as the son of new firefighter recruit Eddie Diaz.

The 11-year-old has cerebral palsy and was adopted from Latvia when he was two. His family are also actors, and his sister Lia stars in the new Marvel film with Salma and Angelina.

Gavin stars as Christopher Diaz

However, the premiere for the anticipated film left some stars with major health concerns as it was confirmed that both Angelina and Salma had to cancel all in-person appearances after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The pair, along with Eternals co-star Gemma Chan, were unable to attend the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday after Disney confirmed they were pivoting to virtual appearances.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," a spokesperson for Disney shared on Tuesday.

Eternals has been praised by fans

Eternals, directed by this year's Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, follows a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

The upcoming film's official synopsis reads: "Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

