Gogglebox's sweet gesture for Ellie Warner revealed as star continues absence from show

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has been absent from the show in recent weeks to remain by her boyfriend Nat Eddleston's side following his tragic accident – and it seems the Channel 4 programme have been nothing but supportive and provided a sweet gesture to the series regular.

It's thought that Ellie, who appears on the show with her sister, Izzi, has received her full show fee of £1,500 despite missing series 19. It's also been reported that Ellie will not return for the remainder of this series.

Although Ellie is yet to speak out publicly on the event, involving Nat being struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire in a terrifying road incident which occurred in the evening hours of Saturday 19 March, the Channel 4 star has been by his side ever since while he recovers in hospital.

It was previously reported that Nat is on a life support machine and has sustained a broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage. West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed he was struck by a white Seat Leon at the time of the incident.

Ellie has received plenty of support from her devoted fans. Last week, during the most recent episode of Gogglebox, fans expressed their sadness at Ellie's continued absence, but sent their good wishes to both her and Nat.

One person tweeted: "I do miss Ellie and Izzi... hope Nat's ok #Gogglebox." A second echoed this as they wrote: "I miss Ellie and Izzi I hope Nat is ok #gogglebox." Meanwhile, a third tweeted the sisters' account directly, stating: "Hope your boyfriend gets better real soon."

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged hit and run. Officers said in a social media statement after the accident took place: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

