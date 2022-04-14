Gaslit: everything you need to know about Dan Stevens’ new show Find out more about Julia Roberts' drama Gaslit

Dan Stevens made headlines on Wednesday after relating his new show Gaslit to Boris Johnson’s government during a visit to The One Show. While his interview went viral, we for one are now seriously invested in checking out his show! Find out everything you need to know about Gaslit here…

Where can you watch Gaslit?

The show is available on STARZ in the US and STARZPLAY in the UK, and will be released on 24 April. We can’t wait to check it out! In the meantime, check out the trailer here…

Who is in the cast of Gaslit?

The one and only Julia Roberts is set to star as Martha Mitchell, while Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens is set to play John Dean, and Sean Penn plays Martha’s husband, John Mitchell. Other cast members include GLOW star Betty Gilpin, and Boardwalk Empire star Shea Whigham.

What is Gaslit about?

The synopsis for the show, which is based on the Watergate scandal, reads: "The series shines its light most prominently on Martha Mitchell. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell.

"During Nixon’s reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation’s most prominent magazines… From the [Watergate scandal], her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat.

GLOW star Betty Gilpin also stars

"Martha’s husband John Mitchell is one of Nixon’s most trusted advisors… After Watergate, Mitchell realises that Martha knows the secret behind the break-in and suspects she may be willing to tell her side of the story to the press, forcing him to choose between Martha and the President and throwing their personal life into chaos as his professional life unravels.

"At first alone in her claims against the Nixon administration, Martha finds herself maligned by the very establishment she loved and criticized in equal measure. A smear campaign against her, orchestrated in part by her own husband, was a major reason why she was dismissed at the time and remains largely forgotten today."

