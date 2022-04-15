Grace and Frankie's trailer for seventh and final season is here - and Jane Fonda wows with new look Brb, binge-watching the entire series again

The trailer for Grace and Frankie's seventh and final series has dropped, and we’re not crying, you are! The show teased how they were going to wrap things up between the two best friends, and it looks like they will be sticking together no matter what, or, as Frankie suggested, 'going out Thelma and Louise style'.

MORE: Jane Fonda marks end of an era as Grace and Frankie's final episodes are revealed

The trailer revealed an amazing new look for Jane Fonda, who has swapped her usual golden blonde locks for a stunning silver grey look, and we are loving it!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grace and Frankie's final season trailer

Fans were thrilled by the finale trailer, with one writing: "Yay!! Been a long time coming for this last season!! Love this show! Last season is going to make me laugh and then cry that it's over!" Another person wrote: "I literally want this show to stay forever." The third person added: "These incredible stars have my heart! I love this show. And them. @Janefonda is the sassy lady I would always want to have in a room with me."

Are you excited for the final few episodes?

So what can we expect from the series? The synopsis reads: "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand.

MORE: Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda rocks pixie haircut in incredible school photos

MORE: Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

"They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, [expletive] it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.