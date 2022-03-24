Jane Fonda marks end of an era as Grace and Frankie's final episodes are revealed The Hollywood star is going out in style

Jane Fonda has a legion of fans around the world and over her impressive career she has portrayed many characters in many roles.

And this week, the actress shared a bittersweet post on social media following the news that Grace and Frankie was running its final ever season.

"One more happy ending. The final episodes of @GraceandFrankie premiere on April 29, only on @NetflixIsAJoke."

VIDEO: Jane Fonda opens up about Grace and Frankie

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "I'm so happy and sad because I don't want to say goodbye," while another wrote: "I have loved, loved this series." A third added: "I'm not ready to say bye to this."

The synopsis from the upcoming streamer for the hit show reads: "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other."

"Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.

Jane Fonda marked the end of an era with the last series of Grace and Frankie

"A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, [f–k] it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

Previously, the show's stars Lily Tomlin and Jane opened up about why this season would be the show’s last.

Jane Fonda has had an incredible career

After the show confirmed it would be finishing with season seven back in 2019, they released a statement to Variety which read: "We're equally thrilled and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will probably be back for its seventh, however final, season.

"We're so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation.

"And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We've outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."

