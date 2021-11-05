Dolly Parton reveals exciting new role in Netflix series - and fans will be thrilled A 9 To 5 reunion is coming!

Good news, Grace and Frankie fans! Dolly Parton will finally make an appearance on the series and reunite with her former co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

MORE: Dolly Parton shares extremely rare photo of her 'supportive' husband Carl Dean

The trio, who starred in the comedy 9 To 5 together, will reunite on screen for the first time in over 40 years in an episode of the upcoming final season of the Netflix series. The streamer confirmed the excited news in a tweet on Friday that read: "It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announce season seven release

Earlier this year, the country music legend appeared on UK talk show Lorraine and teased that viewers would see her on the show before it ends. She said: "I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 To 5 and it's a crazy wonderful show."

MORE: 11 amazing shows coming to Netflix in November

MORE: Dolly Parton's retro home with husband Carl is fit for a country Queen

She added: "We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that."

Dolly, Lily and Jane appeared in the 1980 comedy 9 To 5

Grace and Frankie, which also stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, follows the unlikely friendship of two women whose longtime husbands leave them to marry each other. Filming for the new season, which has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, is still ongoing. However, much to the delight of fans, the first four completed episodes dropped on the streaming site back in August.

MORE: Dolly Parton reveals surprising reason she sleeps in her makeup

While details over Dolly's role have been kept under wraps for now, back in January, Lily teased: "We have a great role for her this time, I think she will do it. I'm just hoping she will." The actress added that the role could be done remotely, which could make it easier on the singer and philanthropist who she described as "unbelievably busy".

"She's always writing books or writing songs or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee totally," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.