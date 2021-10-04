Grace and Frankie stars announce major new project after end of show The Netflix comedy is coming to an end after seven seasons

Grace and Frankie fans are eagerly awaiting more of season seven to arrive on Netflix, but it's bittersweet because it'll mark the end of the beloved comedy, which happens to be the longest running original series on the streaming giant.

It's not all bad news, however, because leading stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are set to reunite for another major project after they've bowed out of the comedy series.

WATCH: Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda make Grace and Frankie season seven announcement

According to Deadline, the actors and long-time friends will be appearing alongside one another for a new comedy for the big screen titled Moving On.

The film tells the story of two old friends who reconnect at a funeral and join forces to avenge the widower who wronged them both years before.

Appearing in the cast alongside Jane and Lily will be Malcolm McDowell, known for his role in A Clockwork Orange, and Richard Roundtree, best-known for portraying iconic 70s detective, Shaft.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are firm friends

Meanwhile, Jane and Lily will be waving goodbye to Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein early next year when the remainder of season seven lands on Netflix.

Co-creator Martha Kaufman told the Los Angeles Times why the comedy was coming to an end: "It was a combination of things. Netflix isn't doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season."

Jane and Lily released a joint statement following the news that season seven would be the show's last back in 2020, writing: "We are both delighted and heartbroken that 'Grace & Frankie' will be back for its seventh, though final, season.

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet."

