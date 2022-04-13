BBC drama Life After Life’s trailer is here - and stars Downton Abbey fan favourite The series follows a woman’s life over and over again

Life After Life is set to be one of 2022’s biggest shows, and the brand new trailer looks amazing. The series is an adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s bestselling novel of the same name, and stars the likes of Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay alongside Fleabag’s Sian Clifford and Jojo Rabbit actress Thomasin McKenzie.

The story follows Ursula Todd, who is born to Sylvie and Hugh one night in 1910, but dies before she draws her first breath. On that same night in 1910, Ursula is reborn and survives. Time and time again, living and dying in different circumstances, Ursula is reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more.

The synopsis reads: "This compelling story follows Ursula as she navigates each new life, through a critical era which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and major life events. But what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for? Can a perfect life ever be lived? Can the course of history ever be changed? What if we could live life again and again?"

Speaking about the show, Thomasin said: "It’s hard to explain, but Life After Life is basically centered around reincarnation. We follow a young girl called Ursula from the moment she’s born up until the moment she dies. She goes through life multiple times and we see how each of her lives changes depending on specific events or moments in her life, and the decisions she makes based on her instincts."

Thomasin stars as Ursula

Sian, who plays Ursula’s mother Sylvie, also spoke about working with Thomasin, saying: "She’s an extraordinary actress, I don’t know how to talk about her without crying. We have four Ursulas: a baby Ursula, the wonderful Eliza Reilly who plays Ursula aged five; we then have Isla Johnston, who plays Ursula aged eight, and then Thomasin from aged 16 upwards. It blows my mind how those girls and those women have just captured the spirit of the same person."

