If you're a fan of Better Call Saul, then you'll no doubt be aware that Tuesday is the day that a brand new season of the Breaking Bad-prequel drops on Netflix. Viewers will be delighted to hear that Bob Odenkirk is back as the titular character as well as some other familiar faces.

But who else is appearing in the new series? Following the news of some very exciting cameos from a certain Breaking Bad duo, find out about the cast of season six here…

Bryan Cranston as Walter White

One of the most exciting developments from the new season's press tour has been the revelation that Bryan Cranston will be appearing as Walter White in the new episodes of the final season.

Showrunner Peter Gould confirmed the news at PaleyFest LA during a panel for the new season and told audience members: "I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah.

"How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

Better Call Saul will feature a came from Jesse and Walter

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

So, as mentioned, not only is Bryan returning by his former side-kick Aaron Paul is set to appear as Jesse Pinkman, too. Away from Breaking Bad, Aaron has appeared in shows such as Black Mirror and Bojack Horseman.

Aaron Paul in El Camino

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

The lead character played by Bob Odenkirk has become an anti-hero figure over the years he's been on the show. The lawyer and con artist is about to have his final showdown in the new episodes, and judging by the synopsis, it's going to be an unforgettable season.

Bob Odenkirk is back for a final turn as Jimmy/Saul

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Kim Wexler has been on the show since the start and is now Jimmy's wife. We're yet to find out how her story ends in the finale season. Rhea Seehorn has previously acted in Veep and I'm With Her.

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Giancarlo is back to play the ruthless hitman with a criminal mastermind, Gus Fring. Away from Better Call Saul, Giancarlo has appeared in Dear White People and The Mandalorian.

Gus Fring is back for season six

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Former army veteran and detective Mike Erhmantraut was last seen helping to assassinate Lalo Salamanca towards the end of season five. Jonathan Banks, the actor who plays him, has appeared in Breaking Bad, as the same character, as well as other shows like Community and the film Horrible Bosses 2.

Jonathan Banks as Mike

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Patrick Fabian plays Howard, a founding partner at Hamlin & McGill law firm. Fans will recognise him from his other shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Lucifer.

Other stars appearing in season six include Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca and Ray Campbell as Tyrus Kitt.

