Hard Cell viewers all saying the same thing about new Netflix show Catherine Tate plays multiple characters

Catherine Tate's brand new sitcom, Hard Cell, just landed on Netflix and viewers are all saying the same thing about the comedy.

Set in a fictional prison, the documentary-style show follows the staff and inmates of HMP Woldsley over a six-week period as they rehearse for a musical, with Catherine playing multiple characters in the series.

Netflix users have wasted no time getting stuck into the new series and have taken to Twitter to praise the hilarious yet moving show.

One person tweeted: "Wow, did not expect any of that. Absolutely brilliant #HardCell," while another added: "Just watched all of Hard Cell on @netflix in one go. Brilliant, so funny, but honest, and wheeeeew what a ride. Catherine Tate is a wonder."

A third viewer commented: "Just finished the series #HardCell on #Netflix written by and starring #CatherineTate. Very, very funny. With Catherine playing multiple characters the make-up, prosthetics and accents are brilliant."

Another Netflix user compared the series to two other hugely successful shows, writing: "Wow, Speeding through season one of #HardCell on @netflix. #CatherineTate has created a work of television comedy up there with The Office and Utopia. Great job!"

Other fans called for Netflix to commission another season, with one person writing: "I watched all of #HardCell in two days. I LOVED IT! I need more please!" while another agreed, adding: "Just finished Hard Cell, and it was brilliant!!! Really amazing series. I hope they'll be a second."

The former Doctor Who actress recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about what makes the show different from her other projects. "The process is kind of completely the same, only my stuff was all shot in front of a studio audience and obviously this isn't," she explained. "And so what I don't have is the direct connection with the audience straight there."

"I have to say, working with Netflix creatively was a fantastic experience," she added.

Hard Cell is available to stream on Netflix.

