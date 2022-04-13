Netflix’s Heartstopper’s first trailer is here - and fans are saying the same thing The series follows a romance between Charlie and Nick

Heartstopper’s first trailer is finally here, and it’s fair to say that we’re seriously looking forward to when season one lands on Netflix! The show follows Charlie and Nick, who form an unlikely friendship when sat next to each other at school, which turns into something more.

Fans have been delighted with the first trailer, with many of them taking to social media to say the same thing; how the show looks like the perfect adaptation of the hit graphic novels. One person wrote: "The actors in this look so enthusiastic, authentic, and young. This is the type of representation that kids and teenagers needed. Can't wait to binge-watch this whole series."

WATCH: See the trailer here!

Another added: "How has this show managed to perfectly capture: British schools, the British teenage experience, queer friendship groups, the specific brand of homophobia in British schools, young love, the very feeling of being young, British, queer, and in love both romantically and platonically? It looks absolutely stunning. So faithful to the books and also so fresh and bold. I cannot wait."

Will you be watching?

A third person added: "This is filmed so beautifully. The lighting is perfect. It makes every scene feel special and unique. The cast is amazing. So funny and so fit for each character. I’m glad this was made so well because the books deserve good representation and this definitely gave that!"

So what is the show actually about? The synopsis reads: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

