The Easter Bank Holiday means only one thing: snuggling on the sofa watching some great TV (not forgetting the all-important chocolate eggs). But if, like many, you are constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume on titles that are available at the touch of button from the likes of Netflix, Prime and more, then maybe you need just a few solid recommendations to keep you busy this week.

Look no further, this list will have you glued to the box and there's something everyone can enjoy. See our best pick of what's available to stream this weekend...

WATCH: Official trailer for gripping new film All the Old Knives

All the Old Knives

Available on Prime Video now

Need a new film to watch? All the Old Knives is the perfect choice. The fresh release from Prime Video sees Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton and Jonathan Pryce lead the impressive cast for a gripping thriller that looks as if it's full of twists and turns. A CIA agent runs into an old flame during a big case, but as suspicion grows he starts to ask if she's been double crossing him the whole time…

All the Old Knives is out now on Prime

Julia

Available to watch now on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW

We're pretty confident that anything Sarah Lancashire puts her acting-mind to is brilliant – so Julia on Sky and its streaming service NOW is bound to be worth the watch. The Happy Valley star is taking on the iconic role of Julia Childs and, as the synopsis explains, the drama series will "explore a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural evolution." Count us in.

Sarah Lancashire in Julia

Anatomy of a Scandal

Available 15th April on Netflix

Netflix's big release this weekend comes in the form of a psychological thriller with a glittering cast. Based on the book by Sarah Vaughn, Anatomy of a Scandal will welcome Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend to our screens. The story centres on Tory MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) who finds himself accused of rape and the plot promises plenty of twists and turns. This is definitely on our watch list.

Will you be watching Anatomy of a Scandal?

Daredevil

Available now on Disney+

If Marvel is more your thing, why not check out Daredevil? If you missed the action-adventure series starring Charlie Cox the first time, then fear not because all three seasons are available on Disney+ to enjoy. Season four is rumoured to be in the works, too, so there's a good excuse to catch up.

Daredevil could be getting a season four

West Side Story

Available now on Disney+

But if you're looking for something the whole family can enjoy, then a good musical never lets you down. And what better choice of musical than Stephen Spielberg's 2021 remake of a classic, West Side Story. With a number of awards under its belt, a brilliant cast and an impeccable soundtrack, you're bound to love it.

West Side Story is on Disney+ now

