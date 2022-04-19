Jada Pinkett Smith reveals big news regarding Red Table Talk The Facebook Watch show is back for more!

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to announce some incredible news - her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, is returning for season five.

Will Smith's wife shared the news with the star-studded trailer for the upcoming season, which will also feature daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"@redtabletalk is back for our new season starting tomorrow," she wrote alongside the trailer on social media, which featured the three of them getting into the heart of several emotional and powerful conversations.

Among the many stars being featured in this season are Janelle Monae, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, and Willow's brothers Jaden and Trey.

Others featured include those related to the cases of the Tinder Swindler and Anna Delvey, as well as the mother of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst in a conversation that left Jada in tears as her daughter reached out to support her.

The trailer for season five of Red Table Talk

The show has garnered strong ratings and has become a major fan favorite for its personal and honest platform, having even featured celebrities like Demi Moore, Sandra Bullock, and Keanu Reeves in the previous season alone.

It's yet to be seen whether the critically acclaimed talk show will address the events of the 94th Academy Awards, which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock over a joke about Jada's medical condition.

Since then, Will has remained quiet on the situation after having issued a public apology and condemned his actions, having also been banned by the Academy from attending any related events, including the Oscars, for the next ten years.

Jada meanwhile has made a slow but gradual return to social media, even stepping out for her first red carpet appearance since the incident to support her friend at a Shonda Rhimes sponsored event.

The actress returned to the red carpet in a dazzling gold gown

She shared photographs from the occasion on her Instagram as well, writing: "Big shout out to @shondarhimes for helping the dreams of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy become a reality. #DADA."

