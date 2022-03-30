Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 24-year marriage – inside their open relationship Jada admitted she "never wanted to get married"

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been the names on everyone's lips this week after he made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars following a comment about Jada's hair.

The couple, who met after she auditioned for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994, tied the knot in 1997 and are parents to two children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, while Will also shares Trey, 29, with his ex-wife Sheree Zamino.

WATCH: Will Smith apologises to Academy after Chris Rock altercation

Jada confessed she "never wanted" to get married, and the couple have since admitted to being in an open relationship. Take a look back at their wedding day and see everything the couple have said about their 24-year marriage…

When did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith get married?

Will proposed to Jada while they were in bed in November 1997 and the pair tied the knot just one month later in Baltimore.

They said 'I do' on New Year's Eve at a mansion called Cloisters and Jada looked stunning in a high-necked long sleeve bridal gown, while Will looked dapper in an all-white wedding suit.

Jada Pinkett Smith's sparkling engagement ring

It may seem unconventional, but the pair don't tend to mark their wedding anniversary. During a Red Table Talk, Jada admitted: "We don't really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different."

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith still married?

Yes! Will confirmed in an interview with GQ magazine that he and Jada are in an open marriage, admitting they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".

On why they decided against monogamy, Will explained: "Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?" he said. "And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison."

What has Will Smith said about his marriage?

The couple with their children Jaden and Willow and Will's son Trey

Will has described his wife as his "life partner", and while they may be in an open relationship, he said they have always been honest with one another.

"[We] refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realise you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do - ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space," Will said in an episode of TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast.

One of the biggest bombshells about their relationship came in 2021 when Jada admitted she had been in an "entanglement" with August Alsina. Jada met August, then 22, at the Wireless Festival in London in 2015, and five years later the singer told The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee he "gave years of his life" to a romantic relationship with Jada with Will's blessing.

Jada reps initially responded that these claims were "absolutely not true," but she took part in a Red Table Talk to explain she had a relationship with August when she was separated from Will – so he never gave his blessing.

"We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy," Jada said at the time.

"From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August...Yes, it was a relationship absolutely."

Jada and Will following his altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars

Rebel Wilson went on to joke about the dynamics of their relationship during her Bafta speech in March. She said: "I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends!"

"There's never been infidelity in our marriage," Will later explained to Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning. "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

Most recently, the Hancock actor described himself as a "fierce defender of his family" while accepting his Oscar for King Richard. The comment came after he slapped Chris Rock in front of a star-studded audience following a joke about his wife, who suffers from alopecia.

What has Jada Pinkett Smith said about her marriage?

Jada admitted to being in a relationship with August Alsina when she was separated from Will

The couple have both admitted that Will was more invested in the idea of marriage than Jada initially. The 50-year-old actress told People in 2019: "I never wanted to get married. But my mother was like: 'You have to get married' - she’s so old-school - and Will wanted a family. So I said: 'Alright, maybe it's something I should do.'"

Following Jada's Red Table Talk with Gwyneth Paltrow in October 2021, she also opened up about her sex life with Will. "It’s hard...The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this [relationship] at a very young age, 22 years old ... I think you expect your partner to know - especially when it comes to sex. It’s like: 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That’s a huge pitfall," she said.

The Matrix star continued by discussing the importance of communicating your desires with your partner, something she does with her husband.

She said: "You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same...I really try. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it."

