Will Smith and wife Jada's children: everything you need to know Oscar winner Will is a dad-of-three

Actor Will Smith put on a united front with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his children at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, shortly after slapping comedian Chris Rock and then winning Best Actor Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

If you don't know much about Will's home life, the star is a father to three children: Trey, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zamino, and Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with his wife Jada. The family are one talented bunch, famed for their acting roles and music-making.

WATCH: Will Smith apologises to the Academy after run-in with Chris Rock

Find out more about Will Smith's children below…

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith

Willow Camille Reign Smith was born on 31 October 2000 in Los Angeles, and is now known as simply 'Willow' in her professional career of acting and singing.

She first shot to fame in 2010 with her first single Whip My Hair, which went platinum. Willow then starred in her father's movie I Am Legend in 2007 before nabbing herself a modelling contract.

Will Smith's daughter Willow

Since then the star has had a string of hit singles and in 2021, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She also made the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 20 list. Pretty impressive stuff.

At age 19, Willow bought herself a chic waterfront apartment in Malibu for $3.1million, which boasts over 2,000 square feet of space with a modern interior.

The singer has a passion for body art, after getting her first tattoo aged 20. She recently unveiled a new inking that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow. It featured an arm with the palm of the hand appearing to grab at black swirls that almost look like coded lettering.

Clearly happy with tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez's handy work, Willow captioned the image on her Instagram page: "My manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!!"

Will, Jada and children, Willow, Jaden and Trey

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith was born on 8 July 1988 in Malibu and like his sister, he is also known solely by his first name 'Jaden'.

The successful rapper and actor made his film debut in 2006 alongside his dad in The Pursuit of Happiness. He's also appeared in films After Earth, The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Karate Kid, as well as starring in Netflix shows.

Jaden released his first album Syre in 2017 and following two more albums, received a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2021 as a featured artist on Justin Bieber's album Justice.

Jada and son Jaden

Jaden made headlines for asking his parents if he could become an emancipated minor at the age of 15 on his birthday. An emancipated minor is when a minor is legally freed from the control of their parents.

Dad Will revealed how he felt his son was "betrayed" by his actions after it was Will who had "coached" him through the film they starred in together, After Earth.

"After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure, and what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had faithfully done everything that I'd instructed him to do, and I had coached him," he wrote in his new memoir, Will.

"We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership," the father-of-three-continued.

"At fifteen years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you've hurt your kids."

Jaden is also known for his 2016 modelling campaign with Louis Vuitton when he wore a skirt, saying he was combating bullying. "In five years, when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won't get beat up and kids won't get mad at him," he said.

Will Smith's son Trey Smith

Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III was born on 11 November 1992, and is Will's son from his previous marriage to actress Sheree Zampino. The couple split in 1995.

Trey, 29, also got the performing gene from his star father, having appeared in his dad's music video for Just the Two of Us, as well as acting in US sitcom All of Us and appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Trey with his half-siblings and dad Will

Trey is clearly close to his half-siblings, appearing at the 2022 Oscars after-party with them and posting photos of his family on social media.

In June 2021, Trey shared a photo on his Instagram page of himself with his dad and half brother and sister Jaden and Willow, writing: "Fam Forever. Happy Father’s Day My Awesome Father @c.syresmith @willowsmith @willsmith."