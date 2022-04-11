Jada Pinkett Smith pays sweet tribute to family in proud new post Will Smith's wife is a doting mom-of-two

Jada Pinkett Smith made her first red carpet appearance over the weekend following the much-talked-about Oscar altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Now fully back on social media, the star has been sharing pictures from her weekend, including a proud moment involving her daughter Willow Smith.

Taking to Instagram, the A Different World actress shared a picture of her daughter and Camila Cabello posing together backstage at Saturday Night Live.

VIDEO: Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

In the caption, Jada wrote: "Who got to see these two talented beauties @willowsmith @camila_cabello on SNL last night?"

The Hollywood star added a series of emojis including a love heart and a flexing muscle alongside her message.

Jada also shared pictures from her night out on Saturday too, where she stepped out in a dazzling gold gown to support her friend Debbie Allen for the opening of her Dance Academy.

Jada Pinkett Smith paid tribute to her daughter Willow Smith

Alongside photos of her walking the red carpet, Jada wrote: "@therealdebbieallen said wrap it all in gold and come let the kids fill your soul. Congrats Debbie on the opening of your Debbie Allen Dance Academy @officialdadance! You are the legacy that so many other legacies will stand upon. Thank you for ALL that you do."

The academy is a part of the latest project of Bridgerton creator and television mogul Shonda Rhimes and her Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles.

Jada had been keeping a low profile until several days ago, following the aftermath of Will's very public altercation with Chris.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with their children

The King Richard star went up onto the stage where Chris was hosting the awards and slapped the comedian, who had made a joke about Jada's appearance.

While the mom-of-two hasn't spoken out about the incident directly, she did break her silence days after the event with an Instagram post that simply read: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." Will resigned from the Academy soon after the event and has since been banned from attending any Academy-related events, including the Oscars, for the next ten years.

