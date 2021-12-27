Jada Pinkett Smith is unrecognisable in new video – and you have to see it to believe it This will blow your mind…

Jada Pinkett Smith has shared an incredible transformation video on her Instagram of her getting ready to reprise her role as Niobe in Matrix Resurrections – and she looks so different!

The actress, who first played the character in the movie franchise's first sequel, The Matrix Reloaded in 2003 and again in The Matrix Revolutions, could be seen sat in a makeup chair as artists surrounded her and began applying prosthetics to make her look 60 years older.

Jade captioned the video: "The five hour transformation from Jada to the one and only Niobe in Matrix Resurrections @thematrixmovie." One person wrote in the comments: "This was incredible!" as a second wrote "Wow", while a third put a string of mind-blown emojis.

The reboot film, The Matrix Resurrections, was released in cinemas last week and sees the original cast also return to their iconic roles, including Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

Jada Pinkett Smith in The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

However, there are some new faces that fans can look forward to seeing alongside Jada, Keanu and Carrie-Anne. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) both star, while Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra appears as Sati. The Matrix Resurrections is out in cinemas now and is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Away from her acting career, Jada has continued to have success particularly with her Red Table Talk series on Facebook Watch.

More recently, she took her fans on her eye-opening health journey for the show, which saw Jada document her colonoscopy. In a video shared on her Instagram, the actress can be seen lying on a hospital bed while the Red Table Talk host looks on with her co-host and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and son, Jaden.

Jada wrote in the caption: "I got my first colonoscopy and I have some thoughts when I’m waking up from the procedure. If you are due for any check-up, make sure to get it in the New Year. You are a priority and you matter."

