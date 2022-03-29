Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars The star made a statement about her husband's actions

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence over her husband, Will Smith's, Oscars altercation with Chris Rock, during which he slapped the presenter in the face.

The wife of the King Richard star was at the center of the comedian's joke which riled Will so much he took to the stage and hit him.

Now, Jada has taken to Instagram with a brief statement which reads: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

WATCH: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars over joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss

The words were posted on a pale pink background and were met with applause from her social media followers who commented with heart and praying hands emojis.

Her words come after Will issued a statement on Instagram himself. His read: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement.

Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence with a simply statement

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about

Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Finally apologizing to Chris, he continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The moment Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will's mother, Carolyn Smith, also spoke out over the incident, telling ABC6 News: "He is a very even, people-person. That's the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime." She added: "I've never seen him do that."

Carolyn attempted to focus on Will's work ethic though and she said she knows "how hard he works, and he never half-steps," before suggesting he take a vacation and rest.

