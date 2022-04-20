Sam Heughan shares new photo from upcoming romance film - and fans are confused The Outlander actor is starring opposite Priyanka Chopra

Sam Heughan has shared a new promo photo for his upcoming romance film, It's All Coming Back to Me, in which he stars opposite Priyanka Chopra - but fans are confused about one thing.

Taking to Instagram, the Outlander star posted a snap from the movie, which shows him and Priyanka engaging in a passionate embrace.

He captioned the photo: "It’s all coming back to me" Premieres Feb 10th!

"With the brilliant @priyankachopra and the one and only @celinedion@sonypictures @thunderroadpictures #screengems #samheughan #celinedion #priyankachopra #itsallcomingbacktome."

Fans were quick to take issue with the air date, which is just under a year away. One person commented: "Feb 10th?! Feb 10th 2023, you mean? Isn't it a tad early to advertise it?" while another simply questioned: "February 10th? Next year?"

Sam shared the announcement to Instagram

A third person wrote: "But Feb 10th has gone... I am confused. Unless this is a really early plug for 2023," while another complained: "February 10, 2023?!? I have been waiting for this movie forever already."

Other fans were over the moon with the announcement, with one person writing: "Wow! Can't wait to see it!" while another added: "Mark your calendar ladies and gents we are going Valentine's Day 2023."

Another person praised the film's title, which is inspired by Jim Steinman's power ballad, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, which Celine Dion released a rendition of in 1996: "The title is one of Celine's songs (beautiful song)," while another added: "Excited to watch this! These actors and this music!!! Perfect combination!"

Sam stars opposite Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film

Celine is starring in the new film alongside Sam and Priyanka and has even recorded a new song for it. Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie and Lydia West will also feature in the movie, which was previously titled Text For You.

The upcoming romance is a remake of the 2016 German film, SMS für Dich, which follows a young woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send texts to his old phone. It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a new person, a man who is also suffering from a similar heartbreak.

