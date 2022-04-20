The Rising: Everything you need to know about Sky's new supernatural thriller Clara Rugaard leads the cast

Sky's latest offering comes in the form of new supernatural thriller, The Rising, which follows Neve Kelly, a teenage girl who wakes up one morning to discover that she has been murdered.

MORE: 7 great shows to watch in April

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new drama, including the release date, who is in the cast and what to expect from the new series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the epic new Sky thriller?

The Rising synopsis

The Rising follows Neve Kelly, a young woman who wakes up confused and disorientated after a night out. She soon discovers that she is living a new [non] existence after being violently murdered.

Determined to find her killer, Neve sets out to use her supernatural abilities to investigate her death, which proves difficult as she has little to connect her with the real, living world.

MORE: 25 of the best Netflix movies being released in 2022

MORE: 9 brilliant time travel shows to watch if you love Outlander

As Neve embarks on her investigation, she uncovers deep-buried secrets and is forced to re-examine her life as she knew it, including the people she loves the most.

The series follows teenager Neve Kelly, played by Clara Rugaard

The show is based on a Belgian crime thriller titled Hotel Beau Séjour and is directed by Ed Lilly.

Speaking about the decision to have Neve at the centre of the story, lead writer and executive producer Pete McTighe said: "We are able to give agency to a character who traditionally would be a dead body on a slab, a person who becomes a plot device and is then robbed of their character in order to serve someone else's story.

"I wanted Neve to be very firmly at the heart of this and for the audience to be with her through all those phases, that initial shock she goes through, the realisation of what's happened, the impossibility and confusion of that, and the anger that then propels her forward."

Matthew McNulty plays Neve's father, Tom

The Rising cast

Clara Rugaard leads the cast of Sky's new thriller. The actress previously starred in Netflix's science fiction thriller, I Am Mother, alongside Hilary Swank.

Emily Taaffe (Ripper Street, New Tricks) plays Neve's protective mother Maria, while Matthew McNulty (The Bay, Anne) plays her father Tom, who struggles with alcohol addiction.

Spooks star Alex Lanipekun plays Neve's step-father Daniel, alongside Robyn Cara and Cameron Howitt, who feature as Neve's step-siblings, Katie and Max.

The series premieres on Friday 22 April

Solly McLeod and Nenda Neururer round off the cast, playing Neve's long-term boyfriend, Joseph, and her enigmatic friend Alex.

The Rising release date

The Rising will debut on Sky Max and NOW on Friday 22 April 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.