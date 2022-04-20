Derry Girls viewers 'in tears' following episode two

Derry Girls continued with the second episode of its third and final series on Tuesday night and left fans "in tears" at a touching moment.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan gets candid about reduced role in Derry Girls season three

The latest instalment saw Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James enter the school's Stars In Their Eyes competition, hosted by the dashing Father Peter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Derry Girls: Liam Neeson makes hilarious guest appearance in season three premiere

While rehearsing for their performance, Clare sees Ma Mary whispering in the corridor with the hunky new plumber, Gabriel, and warns Erin that her mum could be having an affair after seeing Gabriel slip Mary a piece of paper.

When Mary tells her family that she is going out for the evening, the gang follow her to an unknown house and spy her drinking wine with Gabriel through the window.

MORE: Derry Girls fans losing their minds as huge Hollywood actor makes surprise appearance

MORE: Derry Girls star reveals surprising new cast members in season three

The day of the girls' performance soon arrives and they take to the stage to perform a stellar rendition of the Spice Girls' Who Do You Think You Are. However, half way through the song, Erin sees Gabriel whispering and giggling with Ma Mary in the audience and runs off the stage in tears, prompting Erin's friends and family to follow after her.

Fans were "in tears" over Tuesday night's episode

When Erin confronts her mother about having an affair, Mary reveals that she is not having an illicit relationship and in fact attended an English tutoring session with Gabriel. Mary explains that she was thinking about going back to university but didn't have the confidence to tell her family.

In a touching moment, Mary's husband, Gerry, tells her that she can do anything she puts her mind to, leaving viewers in tears.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Why am I actually emotional about ma Mary going to uni," while another added: "Am I the only one who cried when Gerry said Mary can be anything she wants."

Erin thought Ma Mary was having an affair in the latest episode

A third fan commented: "Bawling my eyes out crying at Erin's Ma and Da in #DerryGirls," while another added: "#DerryGirls brought me to tears last night. And then made me roar with laughter a minute later. The best kind of TV."

Other fans felt the episode was one of the most "iconic" yet, with one person tweeting: "That Derry Girls ep must be one of the best yet, iconic," while another added: "Potentially the most iconic episode yet."

A third fan agreed, writing: "The word iconic gets thrown around a lot these days, but that really was iconic #DerryGirls."

Derry Girls continues on Tuesdays at 9:15pm on Channel 4.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.