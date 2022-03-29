7 great shows to watch in April What are you most looking forward to?

Already binge-watched Netflix's entire collection of TV shows? Fear no more, April is just around the corner and it's bringing with it a load of amazing new and returning shows. We've rounded up some of the best series that are due to land on our screens next month.

Russian Doll - Netflix, 20 April

Netflix's hit comedy-drama series, Russian Doll, returns for its hotly-anticipated second outing on 20 April - and we can't wait. The new season will see Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett reprise their roles as Nadia and Alan, who discover a time portal in Manhattan that forces them to delve into their pasts. The synopsis teases: "At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

WATCH: Have you caught up on season one yet?

Anatomy of a Scandal - Netflix, 15 April

Anatomy of a Scandal is the latest drama from Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley and centres around a Westminster scandal. With a star-studded cast, including Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, the new psychological thriller sounds unmissable.

The series follows Westminister politician, James (Rupert), who gets caught up in a major scandal when he is accused of sexually assaulting his aide, Olivia. His wife, Sophie (Sienna), believes him to be innocent but barrister Kate (Michelle) is set on prosecuting him.

Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery star in the series

Slow Horses - Apple TV+, 4 April

Slow Horses is Apple TV+'s upcoming spy thriller which follows a dysfunctional team of M15 intelligence agents who have each made career-ending mistakes and have been sent to the dumping ground department of M15, called Slough House, as a result.

The series stars Gary Oldman as the department's leader, Jackson Lamb, alongside an impressive cast including Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jonathan Pryce.

The upcoming spy thriller is released on 4 April

Roar - Apple TV+, 15 April

Based on a best-selling book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Apple TV+'s Roar features eight stand-alone episodes spanning several genres, from magical realism to psychological horror.

Described as "an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables", the new drama sees "women eat photographs, date ducks and live on shelves like trophies," yet they face struggles that are universal.

The season boasts a stacked cast including Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

Roar features eight stand-alone episodes

Ozark - Netflix, 29 April

Netflix's popular crime drama, Ozark, is finally coming to an end. The final episodes of season four will be released on 29 April and will see Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Laura Linney, Skylar Gaertner and Sophia Hublitz return for the show's final outing.

For those who have yet to catch up on the first four seasons, the show follows Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who relocated his family from Chicago to Missouri when a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

Ozark's final series airs in April

Shining Girls - Apple TV+, 29 April

Starring The Handmaid Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Apple TV+'s new thriller, Shining Girls, is based on Lauren Beukes’ bestselling novel and follows Chicago newspaper archivist, Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth), whose journalistic aspirations were put on hold after a traumatic assault.

The synopsis teases: "When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity."

Elisabeth Moss stars in the series

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch - Netflix, 19 April

If you're a fan of exposing documentaries, then you're going to want to keep an eye out for Netflix's upcoming show, White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The series, which lands on the platform on 19 April, is set to lift the lid on the practices of the popular retailer.

The synopsis reads: "Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late 90s and early 00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent.

"But while the brand was running white hot, its popular "all-American" image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring."

