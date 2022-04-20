911: Lone star fans have major complaint following latest episode

911: Lone Star fans have taken to social media to complain about the latest episode of the hit first responder drama after a fan favourite character, Carlos, barely featured in the episode.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I’m sorry but not utilising Carlos OR Grace in #911LoneStar every week is such a dumb move because they’re literally the best characters," while another added: "MISSING: CARLOS REYES. LAST SEEN LAST WEEK." A third person added: "Oh you didn't know? Carlos is not #911LoneStar child, he is some distant relatives, they don't care about him, just using him for Tarlos scenes."

However, one viewer was quick to defend the show, tweeting: "Y'all are too much sometimes. I love Carlos as much as the next person. He isn't the only cop in Austin though. And Rafa is contracted for a certain amount of episodes per season. As much as I want it, he can't be there for every little call. It's just not possible."

Episode 13, on the other hand, was focused on Carlos and his relationship with his partner, TK, after the recovery drug addict accidentally relapsed. Speaking about the episode, Rafael L. Silva, who plays Carlos, told Entertainment Weekly: "At the end of the episode, it's a clear indication that this love is strong and this love is here to stick.

"So, I think we're going to be seeing more of that strength. And if there are ups and downs, they're going to go through it together. And if they go through more ups and downs, I can only hope that they'll find their way back to each other – and I think we can look forward to that."

