Loose Women star Judi Love pays tribute to late dad one year after his sad death

Loose Women star Judi Love has shared a tribute to her beloved late father, who very sadly passed away in 2021. Sharing a photo of herself with her dad on Instagram, she captioned the post: "A year today Dad… Rest well.

"As much as it still hurts I’m blessed to know that the last year of your life we had many exchanges that brought you some comfort.. I learnt that the only thing we have for certain is the now.. So today I will remember our last conversation and embrace the day with love and joy."

Speaking on Loose Women on Wednesday, she spoke further about her loss, and the decision to appear on the show on the anniversary of his death. "I just want to embrace the joy and the connection with family," she explained, adding: "For my dad, I'm going to embrace what's given to me, life. I'm wearing my mum's favourite colour, maybe later I'll have my dad's favourite drink… I just want to feel joy."

The former Strictly star shared a post announcing the news in April 2021, writing: "I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons. RIP Dad. These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well."

She also opened up about losing her mum in 2009 after acting as her carer, telling her fellow Loose Women panelists: "The spirit of the person is gone, and you’ve got the shell. As a carer, I can’t even explain the emotional [impact]. It’s so draining. I remember one time I was with my mum, she just didn’t know who I was. I went to my friend's house, and I went to the kitchen and I just screamed and cried and cried. I can’t explain seeing someone you’ve grown with or you’ve loved and they’re gone, they’re absolutely gone."

