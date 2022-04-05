Coleen Nolan reveals the wedding mistake she wouldn't make again

Coleen Nolan has revealed that she would encourage her children to sign prenuptial agreements before tying the knot, saying it is the "best decision you could ever [make]".

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday, the singer admitted that while she was against prenups when she married her first husband Shane Richie back in 1990, she believes that separation is "chaos" without one.

Amid the news that Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be, Nicola Peltz, have signed an epic premarital agreement ahead of their upcoming wedding day, the panellists were discussing whether they would encourage their children to sign a pre-nup before marriage.

Coleen said: "If you'd have asked me this question in my 20s when I first got married, I would have said, 'Absolutely not,' it horrified me, it took out all the love, all the romance. When I was getting married it was for life and I thought, 'It's making it sound like a business venture.'

"However, it's taken me to the edge of 57 to realise it's the best decision you could ever [make] is to sign a prenup because, hopefully, you sign a prenup and you'll never have to use it because it will be for life and you'll love each other forever. But, if it goes wrong there is nothing worse than that, it's just chaos."

Coleen married Shane Richie in 1990

She went on to explain that she would be open to signing a prenup if her hypothetical husband-to-be was "super-rich". "I'd want to sign it so that he would know, romantically, that I'm not with him for the money, I'm with him because I love him. Equally, if I'm the one with the money and somebody said they don't want to sign it, I'd think, 'Oh, I know your game mate.'

"Now I'm very much like, 'Sign here and then we can put the ring on, thank you,'" she added, jokingly.

Coleen and her partner, Michael Jones, pictured on Loose Women

Coleen is currently in a relationship with Michael Jones, who works in logistics at a supermarket chain. The pair first met on the dating app Tinder over eight months ago.

The 57-year-old opened up about her instant connection with Michael while appearing on the ITV daytime chat show back in January. Chatting about their first date, she said: "There was never an awkward silence," she said. "We talked about everything. It was like five hours of Loose Women. We went from really random stuff, like funny stuff, to really serious debates."

